Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee November Meeting

TR Robertson…The monthly Chamber Gov’t. Affairs meeting for November covered issues dealing with a number of local, state and federal concerns all citizens of Vista should be aware of.

First on the agenda was a presentation by Aaron Talarico, representing MLC Holdings, Inc. and Meritage Homes. Meritage Homes has built over 100,000 homes in the United States. They currently have 27 projects in California and one soon to begin in Vista. The company currently has an application at City Hall to build a series of homes at the former location of the West Coast Baptist Church on Buena Vista Drive, behind the former Burger King Restaurant on Melrose. If the plan is approved there will be 44 single family detached units, each with 2 car garages. The homes will range from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet, selling from $590-$630,000. There will also be HOA fees for each home.

Following this presentation was Jennings Imel from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Regional Office. The U.S. Chamber also has 500 staff members in Washington, D.C. . This organization coordinates local chambers with keeping up with federal issues and their effect on chambers in states across the nation. Jennings stated that there are two major issues the U.S. Chamber is dealing with – pushing tax reform in Congress and the current state of NAFTA’s relationship with the United States, Mexico and Canada. He said there may be some progress with tax reform and some of the list of reforms may pass. Some of the categories on the agenda is a reduction of the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, the simplification of tax brackets, doubling the standard deductions, a zero estate tax, state local tax reductions and an increase in child tax credit. Imel didn’t feel as positive about the situation surround NAFTA and the trade agreements with Mexico and Canada.

Several of the representatives were not available for this month’s meeting. In attendance and reporting was:

Candyce Yee from Supervisor Horn’s Office – she reported the county is extending the State of Emergency in San Diego surrounding the Hepatitis A outbreak. Candyce also reported that Supervisor Horn joined in a joint letter with other supervisors concerning the use of drones when there are fires. She said they support the current 3 mile limit on drones being around any fires. She also reminded those in attendance about the Alert San Diego log on available to receive texts when there are emergencies.

John Connelly from the City of Vista gave a report about the completion of the lighting project in downtown historic Vista. He also stated that the 4 story building project across from the Chamber offices will soon begin. The 88 unit apartment project planned for the existing shopping center by Breeze Hill is fenced off and demolition of the shopping center is beginning. There will be a number of eateries soon opening in Vista – Swami’s, Dog Haus, Wildwood and When Pig’s Fly.

Leanna Wright from Congressman Issa’s office was not in attendance but provided a policy highlights handout listing the various overhaul sections for the tax code he and other Congressmen support. These include lowering individual tax rates for low and middle income Americans, Eliminating special interest deductions, streamlining higher education benefits, preserving the home mortgage interest deductions and more.

Coming up for Vista are –

Vista Business Expo – Nov. 7

Lunch Mob @ Chin’s – Nov. 15

Novemberfest in the Gardens – Nov. 18

TCMC Diamond Ball – Nov. 18

The next Government Affair’s meeting will be Thursday, December 7th beginning at noon. The meetings are open to the public