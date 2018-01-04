Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Begins New Year

TR Robertson…The first meeting for 2018 of the Government Affairs Committee began with a presentation by County Treasurer, Dan McAllister, about the upcoming property tax assessments and their importance. All owners of real property must pay property taxes unless exempted by state law. These taxes are referred to as secured taxes. Unsecured taxes are assessed on personal property, such as taxes for planes or boats. Proposition 13 limits the tax rate to 1% of a property’s current assessed value, plus any voter approved bonds and assessments. Mr. McAllister stated almost 1 million parcel tax bills have been sent out. He said the SDTTC Offices last year had a 99.3% collection rate. Over $6 billion was collected in property taxes and fees last year. Only 7% of the population actually went in to one of the 5 branch offices to pay their taxes. Three percent will pay by credit cards. What is gaining in popularity is paying taxes by e-checks, which is the fastest method, no service fee charged and assessable on any computer or mobile device. Mr. McAllister said over 70,000 property owners came into the branch offices the last 5 working days of the year to pay the second installment of property taxes early. He then spoke about the possibility of property tax costs to businesses rising and the effect that would have on businesses remaining in California and how the property tax assessments are overseen at the county level.

Next on the agenda was several updates from representatives of elected offices: