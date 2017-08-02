Vista Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament – One Foursome Spot Left To Golf!

Register a Foursome: Bring some clients, bring some co-workers, have some fun! More business deals are completed on the golf course than any other venue. So spend the day on beautiful Shadowidge Golf Club Golf Course. What could be better? Early Bird Registration prices are $150/golfer, $550/foursome. Early Bird rates expire after July 6th. Click Here for a Registration Form! Bring some clients, bring some co-workers, have some fun! More business deals are completed on the golf course than any other venue. So spend the day on beautiful Shadowidge Golf Club Golf Course. What could be better? Early Bird Registration prices are $150/golfer, $550/foursome. Early Bird rates expire after July 6th.