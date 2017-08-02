Vista Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament – One Foursome Spot Left To Golf!

|
The 2017 Vista Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament is right around the corner –August 7, 2017. This year we have joined forces with Boys & Girls Club of Vista for our event.
|
Register a Foursome:
Bring some clients, bring some co-workers, have some fun! More business deals are completed on the golf course than any other venue. So spend the day on beautiful Shadowidge Golf Club Golf Course. What could be better? Early Bird Registration prices are $150/golfer, $550/foursome. Early Bird rates expire after July 6th. Click Here for a Registration Form!
|
Tournament to Benefit Boys & Girls Club of Vista
The Boys and Girls Club of Vista provides services to our youth year round. Help them continue their impact by being part of our tournament.