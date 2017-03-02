Vista Chamber of Commerce Events

|
|
Meet the Leaders Dinner – Mar 24
Join us on Friday March 24 @ 6pm at Shadowridge Country Club for our Meet the Leaders Dinner. Our keynote speaker will be Congressman Darrell Issa. Other speakers include California State Senator Patricia Bates and Diane Harkey from the Board of Equalization. Cost is $125 per person and table sponsorships are available. Call 760-726-1122 to reserve your seat today. All are welcome. Sponsored by:
|
Gov’t Affairs: Veterans Business Outreach Center – Mar 2
Join us on Thursday March 2 @ 12pm for our March Government Affairs Committee meeting. We will be discussing the newly formed Veterans Business Outreach Center. All are welcome, no cost to attend. An optional lunch is available for only $7.00.
|
March Business Mixer – Mar 8
Join us for our March Business Mixer on Wednesday March 8 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at EasyTurf
in the Vista Business Park. Come wearing your favorite green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. We will have great networking, fun food and awesome raffle prizes. EasyTurf is located at 2750 La Mirada Drive
in Vista. General Admission is $20.00, Chamber Members: $5.00.
|
Membership Orientation – Mar 10
If you would like to find out how to best maximize your Chamber Membership, join us on Friday March 10 for our Membership Orientation. This is a great workshop for new members, existing members with new staff, and prospective members. There is no cost to attend and a light lunch will be served. We meet at the Chamber Office from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. R.S.V.P. requested
.
|
Tech Tuesday: Facebook Ads – Mar 14
Join us for our Technology Tuesday lunch on Tuesday March 14 at 12:00pm at the Chamber Office. Our topic is Navigating Facebook Ads. Our presenter will be Aaron Gobidas of GoBe Rewarded
. There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. This is a Brown Bag seminar. R.S.V.P. here
.
|
Lunch & Learn: Introduction to
Permaculture – Mar 15
Join us for our March Lunch & Learn on March 15 at 12:00pm at the Chamber Office entitled: An Introduction to Permaculture. Come find out all you need to know to develop agricultural ecosystems intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient. Presentation and lunch will be provided by Cookin’ with Klibs. There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. R.S.V.P. here
.
|
Good Morning Vista @ Monarch – Mar 17
Join us for our breakfast networking group, Good Morning Vista at Monarch, on the third Friday of the Month from 8:00am to 9:00am. This is a networking coffee club. No cost to attend. Light refreshments are provided. Come meet other business professionals & make local connections. Monarch is located at 1850 Thibodo Road in Vista (map).
|
Lunch Mob @ Big Jim’s 395 Grill – Mar 29
Join us on Wednesday March 29 at 12:00pm at Big Jim’s 395 Grill in Vista for our networking lunch mob. Big Jim’s 395 Grill is located at 777 E Vista Way in Vista.
Bring your business cards and an appetite. There is no cost for this event (but each attendee must pay for their own food) and all are welcome!
|
Beer Committee @ Indian Joe’s – Mar 30
Join us for our March Beer Committee on Thursday March 30 at Indian Joe Brewing
at 5:30pm. There is no cost to attend, just join some Chamber friends for some informal networking a great craft beer. Indian Joes is located at 2123 Industrial Court
in Vista.
|
March Ribbon Cuttings
Mr. Cabinet Care
Wednesday, March 1, 11:30 a.m.
1257 Activity Drive, Vista
La Fuente Charter Academy
Thursday, March 9, 9:00 a.m.
700 E. Bobier Drive, Vista
Olianna
Friday, March 10, 1:15 p.m.
127 Main Street, Chamber Office
Solutions Farms
Friday, March 17, 10:00 a.m.
948 La Rueda Drive, Vista
|
|
Vista High School Job & Career Fair – Mar 2
Vista High School is looking for more local businesses to participate in their annual Job and Career Fair on Thursday March 2. The event is from 11:30am to 12:30pm at the VHS campus. Each participating business or professional can get a table reserved along with 2 chairs. Participants can bring displays, hand-outs or any material they want. All students are on campus and present for the event. To register, click here
.
|
Super STEM Saturday – Mar 11
Classical Academy & Cal State San Marcos invite you to their Super STEM Saturday on Saturday March 11 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Cal State San Marcos. This is a Free Event with over 100 interactive demonstrations and hands-on science activities. Don’t miss out!
Find out more by clicking here.
|
St. Patrick’s Day Festival – Mar 12
Come to Downtown Vista on Sunday March 12 to celebrate the 6th Annual North County St. Patrick’s Day Festival from 12:00pm to 6:00pm.
Come enjoy Taste of Ireland Food Crawl, Live music, bagpipes, and Irish Dancers, Strongman events, Dance and Costume Contests and more.
See more details here.
|
Dog Walk for Shelter to Soldier – Mar 12
SHELTER TO SOLIDER is hosting a first annual St. Patrick’s Day Dog Walk at the St. Patrick’s Day festival in downtown Vista on Sunday March 12. Participants will meet at the Vista Village Creek at 2pm, and walk through Vista with their dogs and then having an appreciation lunch at the American Legion Post 365 immediately following the celebration. For more information or to register, click here
.
|
Servant Leadership Conference – Mar 13-14
Is your leadership out of tune? Have your employees lost their rhythm? Come on a day and a half journey and study the pieces that must come together to create a beautiful melody in your workplace. Whether you’ve been on your servant leadership journey for years, or you’re just getting started, get ready to expand your mind, explore new avenues, find your rhythm, and achieve positive results. Find out more details or register here
.
|
QuickBooks for Beginners – Mar 16
If you are new or future business owner and are looking for helpful information on some basic bookkeeping and accounting principles as well as general discussion of some of the compliance issues, check out this seminar at the San Diego North SBDC. Information here
.
|
Youth & Young Adult Job Fair – Apr 5
Vista Community Clinic is hosting a job fair on April 5 for young adults ages 16 to 24 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at their Women’s Center located at 1000 Vale Terrace Drive. Job seekers should bring resumes as employers will be on hand to discuss opportunities. For more information, email here
.
|
Spring Luncheon – Save the Date – Apr 26
Call Carol Lightner for Tickets: 760-734-4444
|
Diamond Gala – Save the Date – May 6
|
Thank You Long Time Members!
|
Business Confidence Soars in First Quater!
The positive trend we have seen the last few months from county businesses continues with a surge in optimism in this month’s Silvergate Bank-sponsored Business Forecast. San Diego County’s Business Outlook Index (BOI) is now 25.6, the highest level since March 2016. See full story.
|
Workplace Romances on the Rise!
(From CalChamber’s HR Watchdog) According to CareerBuilder’s annual Valentine’s Day survey, the number of workers reporting an office romance is at a 10-year high. Forty-one percent of workers have dated a co-worker, up from 37 percent last year and the highest level since 2007. Moreover, seven percent of workers say they currently work with someone they would like to date this year.
Although employers should generally avoid inquiring into an employee’s off-duty activities, particularly in the absence of an effect at work, an employer may rightly be concerned about liability related to workplace romances. Full Story.
|
California Restroom Sign Law Effective March 1!
(From CalChamber’s HR Watchdog
) Starting March 1, 2017, all single-user toilet facilities in any business establishment, place of public accommodation or government agency must be identified as “all-gender” toilet facilities. Full Story
.
|
Forbes Names Pacific Western Bank #1!
Forbes Magazine recently named Pacific Western Bank the #1 bank in the United States. Congratulations to Pacific Western… way to go.
|
Vista Community Clinic Receives
$50,000 Grant
The Avon Breast Health Outreach Program has awarded a $50,000, one-year grant to Vista Community Clinic (VCC) to increase awareness of the life-saving benefits of early detection of breast cancer, and to provide patient navigation and support services. Congrats to the VCC. Full Story
.
|
New Benefit for Vista Chamber Members!
The Vista Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a new benefit to our members and their employees: A FREE Prescription Drug Card. The FREE Prescription Drug Card is perfect for the uninsured and underinsured, but EVERYONE is eligible for a free card. It’s pre-activated and can be used immediately at over 68,000 pharmacies nationwide. All prescriptions processed through the program are confidential. Great for people with Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), High Deductible Plans, Medicare Part D, or Non-Covered Medication. The card can be used to get discounts on most brand name and generic medications, with discounts up to 75%. Details
.
|
|
Vista Irrigation District seeks a Director for Division 4 of their District to fill an unexpected vacancy. To find out more about the boundaries for Division 4 or about the position, click here.