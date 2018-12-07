Vista Chamber CEO Search Is Official

VISTA, CA December 2018 – The Vista Chamber of Commerce has officially launched its search for a new Chief Executive Officer. Bret Schanzenbach, who served the Vista Chamber for over 10 years, is leaving at the end of December to become the CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very grateful to Bret for his leadership and passion over the past ten years here in Vista,” said Nick Ljubic, Owner of Speedy Cut, Inc. and Chairman of the Board for the Vista Chamber of Commerce. “And we are equally excited about continuing to make an impact in our community as we move forward.”

The job description and application process has been posted to the Vista Chamber of Commerce website and can be reached here:

https://vistachamber.org/vista-chamber-ceo-search/

