Vista Chamber CEO Search Is Official

VISTA, CA December 2018 – The Vista Chamber of Commerce has officially launched its search for a new Chief Executive Officer. Bret Schanzenbach, who served the Vista Chamber for over 10 years, is leaving at the end of December to become the CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.
“We are very grateful to Bret for his leadership and passion over the past ten years here in Vista,” said Nick Ljubic, Owner of Speedy Cut, Inc. and Chairman of the Board for the Vista Chamber of Commerce. “And we are equally excited about continuing to make an impact in our community as we move forward.”
The job description and application process has been posted to the Vista Chamber of Commerce website and can be reached here:
https://vistachamber.org/vista-chamber-ceo-search/
About the Vista Chamber of Commerce … The Vista Chamber of Commerce facilitates activities, strategic partnerships, and promotional and educational opportunities to benefit member businesses and to remove barriers to successful business enterprises. For information on the Chamber of Commerce, its services or its members, see www.vistachamber.org or call (760) 726-1122.
Organization: Vista Chamber of Commerce
Position: CEO
Salary: BOE
Benefits: Medical Insurance, Service Club Membership, Professional Development, Mileage Reimbursement, Cell Phone Allowance, Vacation, Personal Time, Paid Holidays, 401k, Expense Account
Chamber Membership: 560
Chamber Budget: $725,000
Total Number of Staff: 5
Population of Area Served: 101,000
Position Summary: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will provide high profile leadership, vision, guidance and strategic direction for the programs and personnel of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. He/She will facilitate and lead staff and board efforts to achieve the mission and goals of the Chamber as approved by the Board of Directors.
Responsibilities Include:
- Position reports to the Vista Chamber Board of Directors.
- Position’s main responsibilities are to run the daily operations of the Chamber as well its employees and all related job duties.
- Position responsible for Chamber membership and retention.
- Position has full responsibility for budget management and financial viability.
- Position serves as the face of the Chamber. Position is responsible to promote the benefits of the Chamber to prospective and existing businesses in the Vista area.
- Position is the liaison between the Chamber and City of Vista and other government entities.
- Marketing experience a plus – including familiarity with WordPress, Constant Contact and Social Media.
Qualifications: The ideal candidate will have at least 10 years of experience and a proven track record of success. This experience may come from a variety of backgrounds: chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, related business associations or other non-profits; experience as an “#2” or other senior-level executive at related organizations; an executive with a strong record of community involvement from a private or public sector entity.
W.A.C.E. Academy Graduate: Preferred
U.S. Chamber Institute Graduate: Preferred
Deadline: January 15, 2019
Contact: Please submit a cover letter, resume and references to: VistaChamberCEO@gmail.com