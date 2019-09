Make Some Great Business Connections! Join the Vista Chamber at

Carlsbad Ranch Market, Vista.

Our theme is patriotic in remembrance of 9/11.

The Vista Chamber of Commerce invites their Board of Directors, Chamber members,City of Vista officials and the community to a monthly Business Mixer on the second Wednesday of the month,hosted at different member locations. No RSVP needed.

For information or to host a mixer Call 760.726.1122

Visit Vista Chamber Website