Vista Chamber Awards Rising Stars of the Year

VISTA, CA, May 11, 2018 – The Vista Chamber of Commerce held the fourth annual Rising Star of the Year Scholarship Breakfast on Friday May 11, 2018. The chamber has held monthly breakfast throughout the school year to honor local school seniors with 50 seniors from eight different high schools honored throughout the school year. Those 50 students were the only students eligible to apply for the Rising Star Scholarship. Twelve students were awarded college scholarships at the Rising Star of the Year event.

The mission statement of the Rising Start of the Month is to bring the community together to honor our local high school seniors for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community activities and/or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. The core of the Rising Star of the Month is the student who makes a difference in their home, school and community with sincerity and passion.

Honored at this breakfast were the following:

· Peter Pham (Guajome Park Academy) – Peter will be attend UCSD in the fall and studying Bio-Chemistry. Peter hopes to become an Anesthesiologist.

· Taylor Beasley (Tri-City Christian High School) – Taylor will be attending Corban University and studying Criminal Psychology and playing softball.

· Jordan Heatherly (Tri-City Christian High School) – Jordan will be attending Mira Costa in the fall to study Kinesiology and play on their women's soccer team.

· Shannyn Thomas (North County Trade Tech High School) – Shannyn will be attending Mount St. Mary's and pursuing medical school. Shannyn hopes to become a Plastic Surgeon.

· Jason Folsom (Vista High School) – Jason will be attending UCSB in the fall will be an Econ Major.

· Reagan Cobos (Vista High School) – Reagan will be attending Palomar in the fall and studying Health Sciences. Reagan hopes to become a Health Educator.

· Bernice Neri Ramirez (Major General Raymond Murray) – Bernice will be attending Palomar in the fall to go through Nursing School. Bernice hopes to become a Child Care Educator.

· Nico Nani (Mission Vista High School) – Nico will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall and studying Mechanical Engineering. Nico hopes to become an Engineer for Tesla.

· Elizabeth Gallegos (Mission Vista High School) – Elizabeth will be attending UCLA in the fall and studying Bio-Medical Engineering. Elizabeth hopes to become an OBGYN.

· Kellen Nani (Mission Vista High School) – Kellen will be attending UCSD in the fall and studying Human Biology. Kellen hopes to become a Doctor.

· Saul Magdaleno (Alta Vista Vista High School) – Saul will be attending Palomar in the fall and entering the Fire Academy with hopes of becoming a Fireman. Saul will also be playing rugby for Mira Costa College.

· Arleth Aparicio (Rancho Buena Vista) – Artleth will be attending UC Riverside in the fall and studying Political Science. Arleth aspires to become a California State Senator or Assemblywoman.

Over 75 community, civic and business leaders gathered at Shadowridge Golf Club to hear from and acknowledge these students. Eight students will receive a $1,000 scholarship and four students will receive $750 scholarships, all provided by local business sponsors.

About the Vista Chamber of Commerce… The Vista Chamber of Commerce facilitates activities, strategic partnerships, and promotional and educational opportunities to benefit member businesses and to remove barriers to successful business enterprises. For information on the Chamber of Commerce, its services or its members, see www.vistachamber.org or call (760) 726-1122.