Vista Chamber Announces Finalists for Business Awards!

6th Annual Heroes of Vista to Honor Difference Makers!

VISTA, Calif.; April 2017 – Over 250 of the region’s business, civic and community leaders are expected to attend the Vista Chamber of Commerce and Vista Education Foundation’s 6th Annual “Heroes of Vista” Gala reception and dinner on Friday April 21, 2017 at the Carlsbad Sheraton in Carlsbad.

The event, sponsored by Tri-City Medical Center, will feature a no-host bar cocktail hour and silent auction, as well as a live auction to raise funds for the Vista Education Foundation. There will be awards given in five education categories, four general community categories and five business categories.

“It was a very difficult process this year to narrow down to three finalists in each business category,” said Bret Schanzenbach, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. “We had a record number of nominees with over 35 nominations across the five different business categories.”

The finalists for the five business categories are:

Small Business of the Year Finalists:

Big Media Prints

Open Source Maker Lab

GoBe Rewarded

Large Business of the Year Finalists:

Tri-City Medical Center

EDCO Waste & Recycling

Pacific Western Bank

New Business of Year Finalists:

Bear Roots Brewing

Vista Fit Body Boot Camp

Rosatis

Business Person of the Year Finalists:

Medhi Chitgari, Owner of Classic Chariots

Doug Jones, Owner of B&D Auto

Ashley Robertson Bedard, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Regal

Non-Profit of the Year Finalists:

Women’s Club of Vista

North County Food Bank

Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Business Award Winners will be announced at the Heroes event along with our education and community honorees on April 21. To purchase a ticket or a table, please contact the Vista Chamber of Commerce at 760-726-1122.

About the Vista Chamber of Commerce … The Vista Chamber of Commerce facilitates activities, strategic partnerships, and promotional and educational opportunities to benefit member businesses and to remove barriers to successful business enterprises. For information on the Chamber of Commerce, its services or its members, see www.vistachamber.org or call (760) 726-1122.