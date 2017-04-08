Vista Chamber Announces Finalists for Business Awards!

6th Annual Heroes of Vista to Honor Difference Makers!
VISTA, Calif.; April 2017 – Over 250 of the region’s business, civic and community leaders are expected to attend the Vista Chamber of Commerce and Vista Education Foundation’s 6th Annual “Heroes of Vista” Gala reception and dinner on Friday April 21, 2017 at the Carlsbad Sheraton in Carlsbad.
The event, sponsored by Tri-City Medical Center, will feature a no-host bar cocktail hour and silent auction, as well as a live auction to raise funds for the Vista Education Foundation. There will be awards given in five education categories, four general community categories and five business categories.
“It was a very difficult process this year to narrow down to three finalists in each business category,” said Bret Schanzenbach, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. “We had a record number of nominees with over 35 nominations across the five different business categories.”
The finalists for the five business categories are:
Small Business of the Year Finalists:
- Big Media Prints
- Open Source Maker Lab
- GoBe Rewarded
Large Business of the Year Finalists:
- Tri-City Medical Center
- EDCO Waste & Recycling
- Pacific Western Bank
New Business of Year Finalists:
- Bear Roots Brewing
- Vista Fit Body Boot Camp
- Rosatis
Business Person of the Year Finalists:
- Medhi Chitgari, Owner of Classic Chariots
- Doug Jones, Owner of B&D Auto
- Ashley Robertson Bedard, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Regal
Non-Profit of the Year Finalists:
- Women’s Club of Vista
- North County Food Bank
- Boys & Girls Club of Vista
Business Award Winners will be announced at the Heroes event along with our education and community honorees on April 21. To purchase a ticket or a table, please contact the Vista Chamber of Commerce at 760-726-1122.
About the Vista Chamber of Commerce … The Vista Chamber of Commerce facilitates activities, strategic partnerships, and promotional and educational opportunities to benefit member businesses and to remove barriers to successful business enterprises. For information on the Chamber of Commerce, its services or its members, see www.vistachamber.org or call (760) 726-1122.