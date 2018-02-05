Vista Chamber Announces Finalists for Business Awards!

7th Annual Heroes of Vista to Honor Difference Makers!

VISTA, CA – February, 2018 – Over 300 of the region’s business, civic and community leaders are expected to attend the Vista Chamber of Commerce and Vista Education Foundation’s 7th Annual “Heroes of Vista” Gala reception and dinner on Friday April 13, 2018 at the Student Union Center at California State University San Marcos.

The event, sponsored by Tri-City Medical Center, will feature a no-host bar cocktail hour and silent auction, as well as a live auction to raise funds for the Vista Education Foundation. There will be awards given in five education categories, four general community categories and five business categories.

“It was a very difficult process this year to narrow down to three finalists in each business category,” said Bret Schanzenbach, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. “We had a record number of nominees with almost 40 nominations across the five different business categories.”

The finalists for the five business categories are:

Small Business of the Year Finalists:

Staged Home Real Estate

Sunrise Café

Servant Leadership Institute

Large Business of the Year Finalists:

SolaTube International

Walmart

California State University San Marcos

New Business of Year Finalists:

GlowZone

Alchemy Prints

LifeInspired LifeStyle Services

Business Person of the Year Finalists:

Scott Patterson, Certified Financial Planner, Edward Jones

Steve Dietlin, CEO, Tri-City Medical Center

Don Hein, Owner, Little Cakes Cupcake Kitchen

Non-Profit of the Year Finalists:

Soroptimist International of Vista

New Haven Youth and Family Services

Wounded Warrior Homes

Business Award Winners will be announced at the Heroes event along with our education and community honorees on April 13. To purchase a ticket or a table, please contact the Vista Chamber of Commerce at 760-726-1122.

About the Vista Chamber of Commerce

The Vista Chamber of Commerce facilitates activities, strategic partnerships, and promotional and educational opportunities to benefit member businesses and to remove barriers to successful business enterprises. For information on the Chamber of Commerce, its services or its members, see www.vistachamber.org or call (760) 726-1122.