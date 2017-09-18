Vista Celebrates Skate Park Opening

Cindy Tyler …. “It’s an exciting day for the City of Vista,” Mayor Judy Ritter exclaimed as she addressed the crowd gathered to celebrate the official opening of Vista’s two new skate parks. Jack Flaherty, President of the Vista Skatepark Coalition, recalled just how long Vista has waited for this day: “Nine years, one month, and one week” since the previous skate park was lost to construction of the new Civic Center.

Local skaters of all ages joined the city dignitaries, employees, and engineers and construction workers who celebrated the completion this Saturday. Representatives of the Miss Vista

Scholarship pageant distributed free raffle tickets which offered a chance to win one of the dozens of prizes donated by local skate merchants. The North County Young Marines honor guard started off the festivities with an impressive flag ceremony, followed by brief addresses by the mayor and each member of the city council.

Mayor Ritter thanked Jack and Lyssa Flaherty of the Skatepark Coalition for their support and pointed out that the skate parks are the result of a collaboration between the city and civic groups, who had a great deal of input on the designs of the parks.

Deputy Mayor John Franklin said that the parks would be a “positive place for young people to spend time and develop their skills,” as he praised the Skatepark Coalition as the “driving force” behind the new parks.

Councilman John Aguilera expressed thanks to all who were involved in bringing the parks to Vista, including Bill Fortmueller, the now-retired Director of the City’s Recreation and Community Services Department. Aguilera reminded everyone that when Judy Ritter first ran for City Council in 1998, one of her stated goals was to bring a skate park to Vista. He pointed out that the two new skate parks, located at 400 North Santa Fe and 510 North Santa Fe, are the third and fourth skate parks in Vista. Prior to the Civic Center park, “Surf de Earth” was located on West Vista Way. “It’s exciting having skating return to Vista,” he concluded.

Councilwoman Amanda Young Rigby was on the Parks and Recreation commission when the Civic Center plans went forward. “We made promises that we’d find the right place,” she said. “We have two skate parks and that is awesome.” Rigby declared, “This is a great day!”

Councilman Joe Green told the skaters that he had been one of them, having learned to kick-flip off the stage at Wildwood Park. While he admitted his own skating days are over, he encouraged the skaters to make the new parks the “safest, cleanest, best place for families.”

City Manager Pat Johnson spoke of the $3 million that it took to make the parks a reality, as he thanked all the community members, engineers, contractors, and city employees who worked together to bring the project to fruition.

“Skate parks have an important place in our community,” said Steve Rhodes, Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Commission. “May they provide entertainment and a recreation outlet for the community for years to come,” he continued. He also said that the commission is looking into more “skate pods” to be built in Vista.

Jack Flaherty was the final speaker, thanking the city, supporters, and skate boarders who worked together to make the dream a reality.

Following the speeches, Bret Schanzenbach, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce congratulated Vista on its new skate park and gathered everyone around for a group photo and ceremonial ribbon cutting. Afterward, the City Council, assisted by Miss Vista Princesses, presented the excited crowd dozens of prizes, including hats, shirts, pads, decks, helmets, and skate board wheels and bearings. After Joe Green encouraged the skaters to “do good tricks” and to “respect everyone,” the more experienced skaters in the group took to their boards to demonstrate their skills. Later, the park was open to skaters of all ages and skill levels.

10-year-old twins Dexter and Emily Freeman were there with their father to celebrate the opening. They said that they enjoyed skating and often went to a skate park in Irvine, but were happy to have this new park much closer to home.

14-year-old Juan said he would be skating about four times a week in the new park. He said he had been skating for about two years and he was looking forward to skating at the new park. Another skater, Jake, age 20, said he would be there about three times a week. An experienced skater, he said he had previously skated at Melba Bishop Park in Oceanside, but that this “course is better, with more variety.”

In the end, Lyssa Flaherty said, “It took a bit longer than we thought, and it was harder than we thought, but seeing all those kids made the nine years worth it all!”

In addition to skate boarding, the parks will be open to BMX riders, in-line skaters, scooters, and other wheeled sports. Work continues on lighting, murals, and other final touches. Currently, the parks will close at dusk, but once the lighting is fully operational, the parks will remain open until at least 9:00 pm with increased security patrols during the hours after dark.