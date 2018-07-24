Vista Celebrates National Ice Cream Month at the Museum

Pat Murphy — Vista, CA …With a formal Proclamation, President Ronald Reagan designated the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month. That was in 1984 and it was noted then that Americans consume more ice cream than any other nation in the world. When Reagan’s proclamation was officially signed into law, he called on citizens to pay tribute to ice-cream with “appropriate ceremonies and activities.” So, according to Reagan, it’s your civic duty to enjoy ice cream in July.

Thanks to the Vista Historical Society many Vistans were able to honor Reagan’s request on this past Saturday. The “Ice Cream Social” is an annual event that brings out families to the Historical Society’s Museum out on Old Foothill across the road from the Rancho Minerva Middle School. The museum is housed in the former adobe homestead of the Huntalas family and last year the adobe was added to the list of historical buildings in California. The museum is open Wednesday through Friday and on Saturday of each month from 10am to 2:30. The landscaped grounds are frequently host to weddings, Quinceaneras, and corporate events.

This year the Historical Society’s Ice Cream Social was supported by the artists from the Vista Art Foundation. Billed as a “Summer Art Show”, over a dozen booths featuring artists and vendors were set up on the grounds where ice cream was eagerly being consumed. Kait Matthews and Kris Peterson were among the many talented Artists on display. One of a kind, handmade earrings by Erlyne Escobar, Unique handbags by Carol Van Meir, the “Bag Lady” and Heirloom Dolls by Bellatrix Court were colorfully offered for purchase at vendor booths.

Photos by Pat Murphy

The large and over 100 year old pecan tree plus the two olive trees provided more than adequate shade for the white circular tables that were filled with ice cream lovers. A gentle breeze wove through the yard and carried the hum of satisfied conversations from table to table. People were meeting friends and being introduced to new friends.

Former city Councilmember Frank Lopez introduced me to Gil Rojas, a native of Vista who was enjoying the event, the great summer weather and, of course, the ice cream. I saw and talked with members of the Vista Senior Volunteer Patrol who were off duty and inconspicuously out of uniform. The dynamic duo of Mayor Judy Ritter and Deputy Mayor John Aguilera took time out of their campaign schedules to grab some ice cream. Vista Princesses and Norm Halas were dishing out the cold treats on the pavilion. Miss Teen Pride of Vista and Princesses were there to lend their support and enjoy the frosty treats.

Unlimited large scoops of Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream were served up at one table and right next to that table root beer floats were offered. The thick foam at the top of those cools drinks was most inviting. At yet another table your ice cream scoops were coated with your choice of caramel, strawberry, or chocolate syrup. If you’re like me I had a little of each on my ice cream. You could also get nuts, whipped cream or a bright red cherry to adorn your ice cream.

Ice cream is touted as the perfect dessert for any time of the year. Eat it to cool off in the summer or enjoy it in the winter with a warm slice of pie. It’s used for many of celebrations but no matter the season or the reason, ice cream never disappoints. Judging by the turn out at the Ice Cream Social, I would guess that it’s still true that Americans consume more ice cream than any other nation in the world.

