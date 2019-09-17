Vista CAREs Business Park Walk 2019

Volunteer to help distribute surveys to over 200 businesses in the Vista Business Park. Volunteers receive breakfast, training and lunch.

Want to help local businesses thrive? Volunteer to help distribute surveys to over 200 businesses in the Vista Business Park. Volunteers receive breakfast, training and lunch.

About the event …The City of Vista Economic Development Department and Vista Chamber of Commerce present the 2019 Vista CARES Business Park Walk on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 8:00am to 12:30pm. Volunteer teams of two will visit Vista Business Park companies in an effort to gain an understanding of the issues facing them today and to see if there is anything the City or the Chamber can offer to help. Results of the survey are compiled and reported to the community during the annual State of the City. View the results of the 2018 Business Park Walk on the City Economic Development website here.

8:00am – Volunteer check-in

8:00am-8:30am – Breakfast, welcome and training

8:30am – 12:00pm – Volunteer teams visit businesses assigned to them

12:00pm – 12:30pm – Lunch, debrief and closing remarks

FAQs Do I need to complete a wavier? …Yes*, please print and complete the volunteer waiver prior to attending this event. You will be re-directed to the waiver once you complete your registration online. Click here to download waiver. *City of Vista employees do not need to complete a waiver.

What are my transport/parking options getting to the event? ..You are responsible for arriving at the location. Parking will be available at the location.

What do I need to bring to the event? .. You will be provided with everything you will need to conduct the visits and surveys. You may be asked to use your personal vehicle for transportation to and from businesses that will be surveyed.

Will food be provided? … Yes, breakfast and lunch will be provided for those who RSVP to volunteer for the event.

Who do I contact with questions? …Contact the City of Vista Economic Development Specialist Delilah Langan at dlangan@cityofvista.com or 760-643-5245.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? …No, simply show your mobile ticket at check-in.

The name on my Volunteer Registration ticket does not have my name. Is that okay? … If you need to cancel or change your volunteer registration, please contact the City of Vista at dlangan@cityofvista.com or 760-643-5245.

What is the Vista CAREs Business Walk?…In effort to identify and understand the needs of Vista businesses and to help further their growth, the City of Vista has developed a business outreach program called the Vista CAREs Business Walk. The City, in partnership with the Vista Chamber, conducts a one day outreach event where volunteer teams will canvass the streets and meet with business owners in an effort to evaluate their unique needs and concerns through a survey. Survey results are compiled and presented at the annual State of the City.

What does CARE stand for? Communicate. Assist. Retain. Expand.