Vista California Fiber Arts Fiesta

OCTOBER 6-7, 2018

Highlight of the seventh annual event is dedication of new Spinners Cottage housing donated collection.

Vista, CA – The popular Vista Fiber Arts Fiesta returns for the seventh year Saturday and Sunday, October 6-7, 2018 on the grounds of the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum (AGSEM) in Vista CA. Weaving and spinning demonstrations will take place on both days of the Fiesta. Forty vendors will offer a wide variety of fiber goods, yarn, and equipment for sale. Meet alpacas, watch a sheep to shawl demo, and take a tour of the 4,500 ft2 Weavers Barn, home to the Palomar Handweavers Guild at AGSEM. Over 4,000 visitors enjoyed the Fiesta in 2017. A special event this year will be the dedication on October 7 at 1:00 pm of a new 3,600 ft2 Spinners Cottage housing the donated collection of world recognized spinner and weaver Susie Henzie of Los Angeles, California.

Key Activities

WHAT: Vista Fiber Arts Fiesta http://vistafiberartsfiesta.yolasite.com/

WHERE: Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum, Vista CA. https://goo.gl/maps/CuhTEAy2qT82

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, October 6-7, 2018

• Weaving, spinning, basket making, felting, knitting, and gourd demonstrations by Guild members and guest artists

• Yarn, equipment, and fiber goods for sale by 50+ vendors

• Open air music and food for purchase

• Free admission; Ample parking is available with a $5.00 parking fee that supports the AGSEM Young Marines

•Additional free exhibits on Museum grounds include Vista Gem and Mineral Show and the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors Mini Clock Mart

FOLLOW: Vista Fiber Arts Fiesta, Palomar Handweavers Guild, and AGSEM

Web: http://vistafiberartsfiesta.yolasite.com/

http://palomarweavers.org

http://www.agsem.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/145627342124830/ (Vista Fiber Arts Fiesta)

https://www.facebook.com/Palomar-Handweavers-Guild-at-AGSEM-394889643886553/

https://www.facebook.com/vistaagsem/