Vista Boys In State Hoops Playoffs

On Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at . 7 pm.The Vista boys basketball team is not done for the season despite losing narrowly in the CIF semi-final game. The Panthers will have another chance to add to their win total when they travel to Orange County to play Santa Margarita High. This game is round one in the state CIF Division I playoffs. The game can be heard live on HiTekRadio (www.hitekradio.com)

This will be no easy chance for Vista, despite the Panthers better won/lost record (27-4 compared to the Eagles’ 21-8). Santa Margarita has played a very tough schedule and features several players six-feet six or taller. On the other hand, Vista has four or five players who can on a given night pour in many 3-point field goals.

This will be the 20th Vista boys basketball game carried on HiTekRadio, more than in any previous year.

William Rupp HiTekRadio – Website: www.hitekradio.com 760 723-6624