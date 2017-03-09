Vista Boys Record Major State CIF Playoff Win!

On Saturday, March 11th at 7:00 pm Panthers travel to Taft High School in Woodland Hills for next playoff round.

Vista High had to travel over 50 miles last night to play Santa Margarita Catholic High, a talented team with more tall players than California has redwoods. Despite the odds, the Panthers pulled off an amazing victory in the state CIF playoffs last night.

In double overtime, the Panthers won 97-94 in the first round of the CIF Division I state playoffs. Isaiah Morris’ three point shot went into the basket as the backboard glass lit up, signalling the end of the second overtime period. The final score was 97-94. The two teams were tied 75-75 at the end of regulation play. They were tied at 86 to end the first overtime period, and were tied at 94 as Morris got off his winning shot.

Leading scorers for Vista were Morris with 29, Taurus Samuels with 26, and Jordan Hilstock with 20. Jordan Guest had 27 and Adrease Jackson 20 for the Eagles. The Panthers now prepare to travel to Taft High of Woodland Hills to play in the next playoff round. The Panthers beat Taft 60-52 in the Damian Classic in December.

HiTekRadio (www.hitekradio.com) will webcast the game live.

