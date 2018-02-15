Vista Boys & Girls Club YOUTH OF THE YEAR CELEBRATION

YOUTH OF THE YEAR CELEBRATION

22 Club members were honored at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s annual Youth of the Year awards celebration January 25th, 2018. Julie Martinez, a senior at Rancho Buena Vista High, was named the 2017 Youth of the Year. Martinez, 17, is actively involved in volunteering with the Club’s junior staff program, tutoring Club members and participates in her high school band’s drumline, drama, and public policy club. Martinez plans to continue her studies after high school graduation with the goal of working in the medical industry. The distinguished Youth of the Year award and a certificate of appreciation was presented by City of Vista Mayor Judy Ritter accompanied by Deputy Mayor John Aguilera. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Board of Directors also presented Julie Martinez with a scholarship to help pursue her education.

April Diaz, Assistant Principal of Madison Middle School, was the Keynote speaker for the event. She spoke about

setting goals and being flexible in education. Jason Omundson, crime prevention specialist for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was honored with the Have a Heart for Kids award which recognizes Outstanding Service to the youth of Vista. Omundson leads youth bike safety and drug prevention classes in Vista.