Vista Boys & Girls Club YOUTH OF THE YEAR CELEBRATION

YOUTH OF THE YEAR CELEBRATION
 

Julie Martinez, Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Youth of the Year

22 Club members were honored at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s annual Youth of the Year awards celebration January 25th, 2018.  Julie Martinez, a senior at Rancho Buena Vista High, was named the 2017 Youth of the Year.   Martinez, 17, is actively involved in volunteering with the Club’s junior staff program, tutoring Club members and participates in her high school band’s drumline, drama, and public policy club.  Martinez plans to continue her studies after high school graduation with the goal of working in the medical industry.  The distinguished Youth of the Year award and a certificate of appreciation was presented by City of Vista Mayor Judy Ritter accompanied by Deputy Mayor John Aguilera. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Board of Directors also presented Julie Martinez with a scholarship to help pursue her education.

April Diaz, Assistant Principal of Madison Middle School, was the Keynote speaker for the event.  She spoke about 

Jason Omundson_ Have a Heart for Kids Award

setting goals and being flexible in education.  Jason Omundson, crime prevention specialist for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was honored with the Have a Heart for Kids award which recognizes Outstanding Service to the youth of Vista.   Omundson leads youth bike safety and drug prevention classes in Vista.

Award award winners included:
Julie Martinez, Overall Youth of the Year, Rancho Buena Vista High
Victor Mora, Madison Middle School Youth of the Year
Christina Vincent, Vista Magnet Youth of the Year
Angela Guerrero, VIDA Youth of the Year
Morganne Bailey, Guajome Academy, Middle School Athlete of the Year.

Christina Vincent, Vista Magnet Youth of the Year

Krystal Hernandez, Social Recreation, Breeze Hill Elementary
Christian Rangle, Technology, Temple Heights Elementary
Alyssa Solis, Arts & Crafts, Maryland Elementary
Mireya Gonzalez, Education, Guajome Academy

Angela Guerrero, VIDA Youth of the Year

Ricky Ruiz, Junior Staff, Vista Magnet Middle School
Ashley Gonzalez, Scholar, Vista Magnet Middle School
Samuel Thomas, Athlete, Vista Magnet Middle School

Victor Mora, Madison Youth of the Year

Malia Cannon, Scholar, Madison Middle School

Rainie Stevens, Athlete, Madison Middle School
Akel Akhilesh Arugadoss, Scholar, VIDA
Zachary Thomas, Athlete, VIDA

Morganne Bailey_ Athlete of the Year

Akel Akhilesh Arugadoss, Scholar, VIDA
Zachary Thomas, Athlete, VIDA
