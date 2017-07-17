Vista Boys & Girls Club Summer Fun

It’s been a super summer at our California Avenue and Raintree Learning Center day camp sites. Thank you to those of you who helped support making our day camps affordable for all kids. We’d like to share with you some of the fun experiences this summer. Fun programs include cooking, College Bound, Summer Brain Gain, Biddy Ball, volleyball & more. Special field trips include excursions to the Del Mar Fair, the Wave, fishing, STEAM Fair, Balboa Park and much more. When school is out, the Club is in!

In regards to school for those of you interested in signing up for the 2017-18 school year, our registration forms are now available. Space is unfortunately limited for our school site and transportation programs. Here’s a snapshot of some of our summer fun:

Creative Artists & Talented Musicians

Welcome to the Board