Vista Boys & Girls Club Summer Fun

In regards to school for those of you interested in signing up for the 2017-18 school year, our registration forms are now available. Space is unfortunately limited for our school site and transportation programs. Here’s a snapshot of some of our summer fun:
Creative Artists & Talented Musicians
Welcome to the Board
The Boys & Girls Club of Vista recently installed Margo Cobian to its Board of Directors. We’re thrilled to have her bring her passion for serving the community on our Board. She works at EDCO Waste & Recycling Center and is Boys & Girls Club of Vista alumni. She’s also the Past President of the Vista Chamber of Commerce and wants to make Vista a better place for all kids. She’s already making a difference by helping name our Club as the beneficiary for the Vista Chamber’s 2017 Golf Tournament on August 7th! If you have a passion for great futures like Margo, please consider volunteering with us.