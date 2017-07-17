Loading...
Vista Boys & Girls Club Summer Fun

It’s been a super summer at our California Avenue and Raintree Learning Center day camp sites.   Thank you to those of you who helped support making our day camps affordable for all kids. We’d like to share with you some of the fun experiences this summer. Fun programs include cooking, College Bound, Summer Brain Gain, Biddy Ball, volleyball & more.  Special field trips include excursions to the Del Mar Fair, the Wave, fishing, STEAM Fair, Balboa Park and much more. When school is out, the Club is in!

In regards to school for those of you interested in signing up for the 2017-18 school year, our registration forms are now available. Space is unfortunately limited for our school site and transportation programs. Here’s a snapshot of some of our summer fun:

Staying cool

Staying cool at the Iceplex

 

 

 

Helping out at the Senior Center

Teens stepping up to serve meals at the Vista Senior Center

Hydroponic Gardening _ Cooking

Hydroponic Gardening and Cooking

College Bound

College Bound

Raintree Learning Center at Skyzone

Raintree Learning Center at Skyzone

Creative Artists & Talented Musicians

Bumper Pool Guru

Welcome to the Board

Margo Cobian with Board President Dan Villasenor

 

The Boys & Girls Club of Vista recently installed Margo Cobian to its Board of Directors.  We’re thrilled to have her bring her passion for serving the community on our Board.  She works at EDCO Waste & Recycling Center and is Boys & Girls Club of Vista alumni. She’s also the Past President of the Vista Chamber of Commerce and wants to make Vista a better place for all kids. She’s already making a difference by helping name our Club as the beneficiary for the Vista Chamber’s 2017 Golf Tournament on August 7th! If you have a passion for great futures like Margo, please consider volunteering with us.

Boys & Girls Club of Vista, 410 W. California Ave., Vista, CA 92083  –  info@bgcvista.com

 

