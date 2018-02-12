Vista Boys & Girls Club Receives Donation

Vista, CA …Wednesday February 7, 2018- Members of the American Legion Post #365, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #7041 and the Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent #40, came together to help the Vista Boys & Girls Club by presenting checks to help with the new roof fund. During the rains the club suffered major damage due to flooding and the 50 year old building needs a new roof.

A fundraising campaign for the new roof is currently underway and donations can be made at http://www.bgcvista.org/donate/