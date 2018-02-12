Loading...
Vista Boys & Girls Club Receives Donation

L-R Dani Witkowski- Board of Directors President, Art Haeussler-Commander of American LegionPost  365, Terry Moxley-American Legion 365, VFW 7041 y, Bruce Mackamul-VFW 7041 & Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent 40, Joe Watt-American Legion 365, Matt Koumaras,  BGC Director, Juan Ramirez- Board Secretary

Vista, CA …Wednesday  February 7, 2018-  Members of the American Legion Post #365, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post  #7041 and the Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent #40, came together to help the Vista Boys & Girls Club by presenting checks  to help with the new roof fund. During the rains the club suffered major damage due to flooding and the 50 year old building needs a new roof.

A fundraising campaign for the new roof is currently underway and donations can be made at http://www.bgcvista.org/donate/

 

