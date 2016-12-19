Vista Boys & Girls Club – Drive to $1.5 Million – Drivers Needed

Daisy is a Club Member of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Her dad used to love to fix things- bikes, toys, you name it. He just couldn’t seem to fix his own life. He couldn’t hold onto a job or his temper. Her dad lost another job and then left Daisy’s family. Daisy’s mother started abusing drugs again. Daisy was left at home after school without positive adult supervision and forced to care for her little brother. Daisy and her family were later involved in a car accident that killed Daisy’s little brother. Daisy blamed all of her family’s problems on herself. A counselor recommended the Boys & Girls Club of Vista to Daisy’s mother. And we made a dramatic difference in her life. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista is able to provide Daisy with daily guidance and mentoring which helped turn Daisy’s life completely around. Besides excelling at school, she is able to play soccer, eat healthy meals, and give back to the community through our Torch Club. Her first day at the Boys & Girls Club was “the first day of her new life.” There are many similar success stories being written like Daisy’s at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. While many of our kids might be classified as at-risk, they are certainly not without hope. We provide all Club members with an opportunity to thrive in a positive, safe and fun environment. We want our Club Members to belong to our Club family for an entire childhood and we’ll be there dedicated to helping more kids achieve a great future. 99% of our Club kids expect to graduate high school! So back to the driving part which might have confused you a bit. Our destination drive is to raise $1.5M annually for Vista youth. Our goal for the Drive to $1.5M campaign is $85,000 by December 31st. We need generous and responsible drivers to help us get to our goal. Only 2% of our budget is funded through government grants so we need community support. Every dollar counts on our Drive and you can donate one time, monthly, quarterly through a variety of means (workplace gifts, PayPal, Amazon, planned giving, etc.) Can you take the wheel and help us drive our Club to an incredible destination of $1.5M serving more kids more often throughout Vista? Take the Wheel for Vista Youth Today!