Vista Boys & Girls Club Diamond Gala “Mama Mia”

Vista, CA- A dazzling crowd took a chance on kids at the Diamond Gala “Mama Mia” on May 12th, 2018 at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa. Guests were greeted with a warm welcome from the “diamonds” of the event, – Club Members who later shared their stories about how the Boys & Girls Club of Vista impacts their young lives. The evening progressed with champagne and hors d’oeuvres, a sumptuous meal, club member dance performance, a musical performance by the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, live and silent auctions and casino style gaming.

The Emcee for the evening was Anne State. Anne is the PR & Community Outreach Manager for Lifesharing, a Donate Life organization which connects organ donors and recipients in San Diego County and beyond. She is also an Emmy award-winning journalist, formerly with “The Now San Diego” on 10 News, and before that, NBC San Diego.

Photos by Jon Robertshaw

During the reception attendees also met Julie Martinez, the 2017 Youth of the Year, and later heard a video message from her. Julie is a senior at Rancho Buena Vista High School and came to us as a volunteer in 2014. Ms. Martinez is a positive role model for the Club’s kids and has also been involved in numerous extra-curricular activities at her school. Martinez plans to continue her studies after high school graduation with the goal of working in the medical industry. She would like to become a radiologist.

Also recognized at this year’s event were George Tsoris, who volunteers at the Club as a poetry instructor and recently received Maytag’s Dependable Leader Award. And Matt Koumaras, CEO, whose 10 year anniversary with the Club was also recognized for his service by the Board of Directors.

“The event raised $85,000 in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista.” According to Sarah Holt, Gala Chair, “The Club is an integral part of the community as we continue to develop kids to become future leaders. Our Club Members are awesome! They are full of energy and they will fill your heart.”

Sponsors for the evening include U.S. Bank, Watkins Wellness, Forte for Children, Tri-City Medical Center, Edward Jones, Polito Eppich and The San Diego Union Tribune.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista…Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2,600 youth ages 5-18, provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista