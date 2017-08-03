Vista Boys & Girls Club – Become a Kid For Life 

Generations of kids find brighter futures at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Please consider becoming a Kid for Life by making a planned gift to our Foundation. This Kid for Life society is a group of caring people that are passionate about supporting all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

We accept gifts in a variety of ways such IRA retirement gifts, charitable annuities, wills & trusts, life insurance, appreciated securities, cash, real estate & more.