Vista Panther Boy’s Basketball On A Roll

The Vista High boy’s basketball team is enjoying its best season in many years. The Panthers go into tonight’s game, which can be heard live on www.hitekradio.com, with a 19-3 record. The teams’ only 3 losses were to highly ranked teams by a total margin of just 14 points!

The Panthers are lead by first-year head coach Anthony Bolton. As of tonight’s game, they have an Avocado East league record of 2 wins, 1 loss. Previously, the team won the Silver Division championship at the Damien Classic in La Verne, California. The season began January 17th, 2017 at 7 PM and will end February , 2017 at 7 PM.

HiTekRadio (www.hitekradio.com) webcasts Vista football and basketball live, as it has done since 2001. Previous games are archived for later listening on demand. HiTekRadio is a non-commercial enterprise that serves Vista High sports on a volunteer basis

Remaining Vista boy’s schedule:

1/27 @ Rancho Buena Vista

2/1 El Camino

2/3 Mission Hills

2/8 @ Oceanside

2/10 @ San Marcos

2/15 @ El Camino

2/17 Rancho Buena Vista