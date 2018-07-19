Vista BBQ Classic Heats Up at the Antique and Steam Engine Museum

TR Robertson — Vista, CA …The weather was hot and so were the grills for the 9th Annual Vista BBQ Classic, held this year for the first time at the 55 acre Antique and Steam Engine Museum. From Noon until 6 pm, over 3,500 BBQ lovers would wander the grounds of the 42 year old museum, looking through various buildings containing a variety of antique trucks, cars, farm equipment, machinery, clocks, model railroads, and much more; but the main reason people were here on this warm day was to sample, as much as they could, a variety of meats being prepared and judged in Vista’s BBQ Classic and to take part in a number of contests sponsored by the Pride of Vista Lions Club. The Vista Classic was run by Dave and Kathy Mears of Legendary Event Management.

Thirty-eight teams would be preparing meats in a specific timed order as they raced to turn in their finished product to KCBS certified judges. The cookers were divided into 28 competing teams that would not be serving their food to the public and 10 teams that would be competing and serving their food to the public (for nominally priced fees). To pay for the food, patrons would purchase tokens at the check-in table.

Photos by Brian Robertson

KCBS stands for Kansas City Barbeque Society. The Vista BBQ was overseen by Kelly McIntosh, KCBS Contest Representative, a certified Master Judge and California BBQ Association Hall of Fame Inductee. Kelly and his wife, Kathleen, have been involved in BBQ contests for almost 35 years. Organizing the judges was Robert Stoffer. For the Vista contest, they were in charge of 42 judges who were seated at tables of 6 judges and a table captain. As the various meats were turned in, each table captain assisted giving their judges samples from the cooking teams. The meats were carefully placed on a place mat marked specifically so the table captain would know what team turned in what sample. For those interested in more specific information go to www.kcbs.us for Official Rules and Regulations Judging Procedures and Tips for New Competition Cooking Teams. Teams were vying for $10,000 in prize money.

The meats were turned in according to a specific timed order with chicken starting off. Atomic clocks were used for the coordination of times. These clocks are available at Walmart. The chicken samples from the teams had to be turned in between 11:55 to 12:04:59. Anything after 12:05 was not accepted. Next came ribs, then pork, then brisket and some teams took part in competing in the desserts category.

Wandering through the incredible cooking units many of the teams had, I had an opportunity to speak with many of the cookers. Many of the teams were very generous in giving out a sample taste of their meats. Don and Rianna Martinez of Dad’s Chillin’ & Grillin’ BBQ & Catering out of Rancho Cucamonga gave me a sample of their chicken entry. It was very tasty with a slightly spicy and peppery flavor. When asked what the secret to their BBQ flavor was, most of the teams said it was a secret. Dad’s, was no different, but they did say pepper was a main ingredient. Don said they had won a number of People’s Choice Awards and a Grand Champion at a Riverside contest. I also visited with Terry and Don Jolly of Jolly’s Bad to the Bone out of Ontario, California. I tasted Jolly’s sausage and their brisket, delicious on both parts. Terry said they had also won a number of People’s Choice Awards and had taken some 1st Place awards for their sausage. Terry did say they used horse radish in one of their sauces. Bad Dog BBQ was from Wilmington, Delaware. Seven friends made up this team – Jon, Jeff, Kevin, Scott, Joe and Lauren. Only Joe and Jon were from Delaware. Scott was actually from Vista. They said they tried to make BBQ that would touch all areas of the mouth with a variety of flavors.

A list of the winners in the different categories and their hometowns will follow this article.

Watching and sampling the BBQ was a major part of the Classic, but there was a lot more to watch and do at the Vista BBQ Classic. When the event opened, the Pride of Vista Lions Club began a series of contests on the Tin Roof Stage. The first event was the crowning of Miss Q. The 2018 Miss Q is Jasmine Suarez. Jasmine would reign over the various events for the day. The MC would announce, throughout the afternoon, a variety of events anyone could take past. Following the crowning of Miss Q was a watermelon eating contest, with huge slices of watermelon consumed. Later in the afternoon people could take part in a bubble gum blowing contest, followed by line dancing, hog calling and a Denim Butt contest for guys in blue jeans. In between the various events music could be heard throughout the grass area called the Taste of the West

Marketplace. Lining the area around the marketplace were a variety of vendors, including Hungry Hunter selling brisket sandwiches and next to them Vista’s Prohibition Brewery. Several interesting vendors included Celeste’s Jalapeno Relish, www.hotbutsweet.com, giving out samples, and Luvie Creations, www.luviecreations.com, a mobile stuffed animal vendor where you could pick-out your own animal, stuff the animal with filling, add a heart and pick out a costume for the animal, very reasonable at $20.00.

At the Jamboree Music Stage in the Jamboree Arena, a variety of music groups performed every hour. Groups like Celeste, performing Patsy Cline, Mariachi Mi San Diego, Vulcan Mt. Boys Bluegrass, DJ Timba and Rhythm & the Method performed throughout the day.

This was a fun filled, taste filled, music filled day and offered visitors a chance to see another of Vista’s incredible facilities available to visit at any time, a perfect large venue for the BBQ Classic. The Antique Gas & Steam Museum has a number of activities throughout the year. Next up is the Consignment Auction on Sunday, July 29th open to the public collectors and dealers. A fascinating array of machinery, vehicles, historical items and more will be for sale. In October, the Fall Antique Engine & Tractor Show will be held celebrating 100 Years of the Chevy Truck. Go to www.agsem.com for more information.

BBQ Contest winners Photos by Victor’s Photo Shots

Vista BBQ Classic Winners

Grand Champion – Hickory & Spice BBQ – Tustin, Ca.

Reserve Champion – Simply Marvelous BBQ – Ventura, Ca.

Chicken Pork

Hickory & Spice BBQ – Tustin B’Mackin’ BBQ – El Cajon Simply Marvelous – Ventura Rad Fondo BBQ – Irvine Lady of Q – Ramona Meat Candy Q – El Cajon

Pork Ribs Brisket

B’Mackin’ BBQ – El Cajon Simply Marvelous BBQ – Ventura Big Poppa Smokers – Coachella Hickory & Spice BBQ – Tustin Bar-B-Q’s-2Go–Thousand Oaks Bar-B-Q’s-2Go – Thousand Oaks

Dessert