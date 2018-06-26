Vista, CA ….Vista BBQ Classic on Saturday, July 14th, 9th Annual Vista BBQ Classic is being held at the Antique and Steam Engine for the first time! There will be ample room for parking and more amazing BBQ and family fun entertainments! on Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm. ​Taste of the West 12 to 8 pm – BBQ Contest 12 to 5 pm