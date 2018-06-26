Vista, CA ….Vista BBQ Classic on Saturday, July 14th, 9th Annual Vista BBQ Classic is being held at the Antique and Steam Engine for the first time! There will be ample room for parking and more amazing BBQ and family fun entertainments! on Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Taste of the West 12 to 8 pm – BBQ Contest 12 to 5 pm
- Miss BBQ Classic Pageant
- KCBS BBQ Contest
- 2nd Annual Kids BBQ Classic
- Country Music fest – Country and Mariachi Music
- Old West Style Entertainment
- The Saloon – Beer & Spirit garden
- BBQ, Mac n cheese and chili
- “Taste of the West” Marketplace
- Contest, contests and contests!
Desparado Day Pass @20 – Lone Gunslinger Day Pass $30 – Pair of Aces Day Pass $50 – City Slicker Day Pass $50
VIP Day Pass $60 – “High Fallutin” Day Pass $300 – Children 10 and under are free. Tickets $10 more at the door.