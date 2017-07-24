The Vista BBQ Classic is an official Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned event in Historic Downtown Vista. For the past 8 years, teams have traveled from all over the state to compete for prize money, trophies, points and bragging rights. BBQ teams will descend on Historic Downtown Vista on Friday, July 28th, starting as early as 8AM to spend up to 24 hours seasoning, smoking, and grilling their choice cut of meats for competition day on Saturday, July 29th. Our 2017 award-winning teams will compete for a total of $10,000 prize money, KCBS points and trophies. ​ General Info: The Vista BBQ Classic is an official Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned event in Historic Downtown Vista. For the past 8 years, teams have traveled from all over the state to compete for prize money, trophies, points and bragging rights. BBQ teams will descend on Historic Downtown Vista on Friday, July 28th, starting as early as 8AM to spend up to 24 hours seasoning, smoking, and grilling their choice cut of meats for competition day on Saturday, July 29th. Our 2017 award-winning teams will compete for a total of $10,000 prize money, KCBS points and trophies.

Schedule: Fri., July 28

8:00 am to 5 pm – Teams arrive 5:00 to 8:00 pm – Meat n Greet Saturday, July 29th 11:00 am to 5:00 pm – Street Fair 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm – BBQ Tastings

Competition BBQ Tastings – HUNGRY FOR SOME BBQ?

Taste tickets will be available for purchase on Saturday at 11:30 AM at the main info booth and at ticket booth locations throughout the event. Tastes start at noon. Each ticket is good for one 2 oz sample. Samples are given out as the competition occurs and certain items are not guaranteed to be available all day. This competition BBQ is hot stuff and when it goes it goes! For your best chance at trying certain meats we encourage you to come early. The turn in schedule is as follows: • Chicken: 12 pm • Pork Ribs: 12:30 pm • Pork: 1 pm • Brisket 1:30 pm

There is something for everyone at the Vista BBQ Classic! For the first time ever, the kids get to compete in the BBQ Contest. We provide the BBQ’s, the meat and they provide the skills. May the best BBQ win!

Another VBC first… a full plate of BBQ for $12 and it helps support Special Olympics of San Diego! Come get your plate of food and say hi to some of your local Special Olympians.