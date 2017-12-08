Vista-based NuZee Announces Exclusive Agreement

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders) (OTCQB: NUZE) announced that it has signed a joint agreement with Japan’s Fuso Industries Co Ltd and NASA Corporation that grants NuZee the exclusive North America rights to utilize NASA’s proprietary machinery brand FUSO in the manufacturing of NuZee’s Coffee Blenders® line of Drip Cup coffee products. This link will take you to the release.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nuzee-inc-d-b-coffee-112200629.html

“This exclusive U.S. license provides us with a significant barrier to entry with respect to the manufacture of Drip Cup coffee,” said Masa Higashida, NuZee’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our total revenues for the nine months ended June 30, 2017 rose to $1.2 million from $455,000 in all of FY 2016, driven in large part by higher sales of our Drip Cup line of functional coffees, which we began selling in the U.S. and Asia in 2015. We expect Drip Cup sales to rise throughout FY 2018, and this technology will allow us to meet anticipated growing market demand.”