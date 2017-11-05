Vista-based Coffee Blenders Launches RTD Functional Cold Brew Coffee Line

Available in 10 oz. glass bottles (12 per case), Coffee Blenders’ line of RTD cold brew blends 100% Arabica dark roast Honduran coffee with clinically supported nutraceuticals designed to provide health benefits. The first-ever commercially available beverage of its kind, the Coffee Blenders cold brew line will be sold in the following varieties:

Lean Cup ® (for weight loss)

(for weight loss) Think Cup ® (for cognitive performance)

(for cognitive performance) Relax Cup ® (for stress reduction)

(for stress reduction) Nude Cup® (100% Arabica coffee with no function)

Coffee Blenders cold brew functional coffee line is steeped for 12 hours, creating a distinctively sweeter, smoother, and less acidic taste experience. It is all-natural and certified Kosher.

RTD coffee now accounts for 20% of the $13.6 billion U.S. retail coffee market, and the segment is forecasted to grow by 67% from 2017- 2022, according to market research firm Mintel. Market penetration for cold brew rose to 21% in 2017 among those drinking coffee daily in the U.S., up from 15% 2015, according to data from the New York-based National Coffee Association.

“The introduction of our cold brew line reflects our continuing growth and evolution as a company, and our commitment to product innovation,” said Masa Higashida, NuZee’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the last two years, we have elevated Coffee Blenders’ industry profile via the sale of our nutraceutical-infused Drip Cup, single-serve and whole bean coffee products. Based on consumer responses and our national retail and distribution partners, we are confident that our new functional cold brew line will extend our market success.”

“We view this new line as a natural progression towards meeting growing consumer demand for cold brew coffee,” said Travis Gorney, President and COO of NuZee. “We look forward to initiating our roll-out next week in southern California, and eventually across the United States.”

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders …. NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is the pioneer in functional coffee, offering gourmet specialty grade coffee in convenient single serve cups using only natural ingredients with clinically supported nutraceuticals. Coffee Blenders also manufactures and sells in the United States its Drip Cup line of single serve, pour-over functional coffees, including Lean Cup® (for weight loss), Think Cup® (for cognitive performance), Relax Cup® (for stress reduction), Active Cup® (for a pre-workout boost of energy), Nude Cup® (100% Arabica coffee with no function), and Matcha Cup tea, as well as a Whole Bean coffee line. For more information on Coffee Blenders, please visit: http://www.coffeeblenders.com.

Nuzee, Inc. – 2865 Scott St, Ste #101, Vista, CA 92081 – Phone: 760-295-2408