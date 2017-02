Thursday, February 2nd 2017 was proclaimed Vista Band & Pageantry Day in Vista by Mayor Judy Ritter & Councilman John Aguilera. The Vista Band & Pageantry was recognized for all there hard work achieving Gold in the SCSBOA Division 5A Marching Band Championships for the second time in 2 years.

Also the students and their band Director Ralph Ewell recently received special congressional recognition from Congressman Darrel Issa, showing how great the school is doing.