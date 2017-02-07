Loading...
Vista Band & Pageantry Needs Community Support

By   /  February 7, 2017  /  No Comments

Vista High School Symphonic Winds Barnes & Noble Book Fair to he held on Saturday, February 11th.

Ways to help:

  • Beverage or snack from Barnes & Noble Cafe $2-$10
  • Selection of Bargain Books & Activities Kits $5 -$10
  • Magazines or newspapers $2 -$10
  • Sale DVD’s $4.99 -$9.99
  • Children’s Beginner Readers, Chapter Books, Young Readers $3.99 – $12.99
  • Greeting Cards $3-$6
  • Godiva Chocolate Bar $2.95
  • Book Bags & Totes $2-$15
  • Bookmarks $3.50-$8

Book Fair this Saturday to raise money to help get theses students to Carnegie Hall.

If you can’t attend support us online…just go to bn.com/bookfairs  and enter Bookfair ID number 12084760 at check out.  This offer is good 2/11/2017- to 2/19/2017.

A percentage of your purchases will benefit our organization and help fund the Carnegie  Hall performances.

 

