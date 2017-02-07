Vista Band & Pageantry Needs Community Support

Vista High School Symphonic Winds Barnes & Noble Book Fair to he held on Saturday, February 11th.
Ways to help:
- Beverage or snack from Barnes & Noble Cafe $2-$10
- Selection of Bargain Books & Activities Kits $5 -$10
- Magazines or newspapers $2 -$10
- Sale DVD’s $4.99 -$9.99
- Children’s Beginner Readers, Chapter Books, Young Readers $3.99 – $12.99
- Greeting Cards $3-$6
- Godiva Chocolate Bar $2.95
- Book Bags & Totes $2-$15
- Bookmarks $3.50-$8
Book Fair this Saturday to raise money to help get theses students to Carnegie Hall.
If you can’t attend support us online…just go to bn.com/bookfairs and enter Bookfair ID number 12084760 at check out. This offer is good 2/11/2017- to 2/19/2017.
A percentage of your purchases will benefit our organization and help fund the Carnegie Hall performances.