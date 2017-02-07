Vista Band & Pageantry Needs Community Support

Vista High School Symphonic Winds Barnes & Noble Book Fair to he held on Saturday, February 11th.

Ways to help:

Beverage or snack from Barnes & Noble Cafe $2-$10

Selection of Bargain Books & Activities Kits $5 -$10

Magazines or newspapers $2 -$10

Sale DVD’s $4.99 -$9.99

Children’s Beginner Readers, Chapter Books, Young Readers $3.99 – $12.99

Greeting Cards $3-$6

Godiva Chocolate Bar $2.95

Book Bags & Totes $2-$15

Bookmarks $3.50-$8

Book Fair this Saturday to raise money to help get theses students to Carnegie Hall.

If you can’t attend support us online…just go to bn.com/bookfairs and enter Bookfair ID number 12084760 at check out. This offer is good 2/11/2017- to 2/19/2017.

A percentage of your purchases will benefit our organization and help fund the Carnegie Hall performances.