Vista Attempted Murder Investigation Update

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 18th, deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a man who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as nineteen-year-old Juan Sixto, sustained a life-threatening injury. During the preliminary investigation by deputies, they determined a shooting had likely occurred at 320 Pomelo Drive, in Vista. Deputies detained a male subject at the residence. He was later identified as Juan Sixto’s older brother, twenty-seven-year-old Fredy Sixto. Juan and Fredy shared a residence at 320 Pomelo Drive.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Detail was called to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and along with Sheriff’s Crime Lab personnel, processed the scene for evidence. Fredy Sixto was arrested for one count of attempted murder and booked into the San Diego Central Jail. The victim is not expected to survive his injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.