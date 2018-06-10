Loading...
Vista – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

June 10, 2018

At about 3:40 PM, deputies from both the Vista Sheriff’s Station and the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station responded to the 200 block of Smilax Road after there were multiple reports of gun shots heard in the area. During their preliminary investigation, deputies learned an unidentified Hispanic male used a handgun to fire several bullets at a group of Hispanic males that were standing near the Mariposa Apartment Complex. Both the suspect, and the victims, fled the area prior to the deputies arriving at the scene.

Later in the day, a 19 year old Hispanic male arrived at Palomar Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The victim indicated to investigators that he had been shot earlier on Smilax Road in Vista The investigation is currently being conducted by gang detectives from both the Vista and San Marcos Sheriff’s Commands.

  Published: June 10, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 10, 2018 @ 11:13 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

1 Comment

  1. Kimbrrly says:
    June 11, 2018 at 5:31 am

    Maybe we’ll find some links who killed louis canseco

    Reply

