Vista Art Show Celebrates Hispanic Heritage

Platt College San Diego School of Digital Media Design is proud to present Hispanos Diseño y Arte, a vibrant art show that explores the rich history, diversity, and spirit of Latino culture.

Comprised of 20 fine art and graphic design pieces created by Platt College students and alumni, the show will run through November 1st at the Vista Public Library, located at 700 Eucalyptus Ave. The show is free to the public and can be viewed during regular library hours.

“Celebrating the diversity and cultural richness of both our region and student body is a core value at Platt College and we are delighted with the quality of work students have created,” says Meg Leiker, President of the college, which has been in San Diego for more than 30 years. “The process of developing artwork for this show has been revelatory for students not only as they hone their technical skills, but also as they examine issues of Latino heritage, culture, and social justice.”

Curators Nicole Lewis and Bianca Reyes agree. “We created an artistic landscape of work from students from varying backgrounds and asked them to express their understanding and appreciation of Latino heritage,” says Reyes. “If art is thoughtful and well developed, people learn about each other in a very personal way,” says Reyes.

Platt College invites the community to share in this celebration of Latino heritage. To learn more about future art shows and exhibitions, please visit platt.edu.