Vista Art Foundation Seeking Art Submissions for Show in February

The Vista Art Foundation (VAF) is actively seeking art submissions for its pop up art show, one night only, on February 25, 6-10 p.m., at 517 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista.

The show celebrates love and the “Heart Month” of February, and is the kick-off to a VAF membership drive and introduction of a scholarship fund drive. An art hanging fee of $10 per artist will be charged. Those wishing to submit art may visit the VAF website, Vistaart.org/theheartshow, for an application and more information.

Ten percent of the funds collected through entrance fees, art hanging fees and other donations will be earmarked as contribution to a scholarship fund for a graduating high school student in the Vista unified school district.

With the closure of Artbeat on Main Street, the VAF is striving to offer Vista’s artists a continuity of art related events and a venue to display their works through temporary shows until a more permanent facility for a gallery can be secured.

“The loss of Artbeat leaves many of our local artists without a way to publicly display their art and we feel that it is a big loss to the community who so clearly demonstrated at the gallery’s farewell bash that people want a place in Vista to gather and enjoy the creativity of fellow residents,” said Jaydon Sterling, VAF president. “Vista is at risk of losing many of its artists to other cities who are reaching out to entice them with an alternate venue and even though we support all art-related entities, we fear that it might have devastating results on the arts in Vista.”

The VAF is encouraging all artists and anyone who appreciates or who is interested in art to join the organization.

“A healthy thriving arts organization with a strong membership will do a lot to make Vista a more enjoyable place to live,” said Sterling.

