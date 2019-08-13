Vista Art Foundation Art Reception

Vista, CA — The Vista Art Foundation (503-c non-profit) will host an art event on Saturday, August 24th at Wildwood Crossing, 116 Civic Center Drive, Vista. The artist reception from 3pm-5pm with music provided. (Food and drink will be available for purchase.)

This event will feature 6 artists and their artwork which will be on display for 3 months. After that time, another group of artists will be installing their art. We are hopeful that this venue will provide artists a place to showcase their art and a place for the art loving community to enjoy beautiful artwork.