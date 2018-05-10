Vista Arrest

On May 7th, 2018, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who was the victim of domestic violence and being held against her will at 1120 Madera Lane, Vista. Deputies responded to the call. As a result of that call, two men were ultimately arrested. Gerardo Martinez Jr., 5/31/1994, was booked on charges of false imprisonment, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction/resisting executive officer and disobeying a court order. Gerardo Martinez Sr., 12/9/1967, was booked on charges of obstructing a public officer and 405a PC. Gerardo Sr. has bailed out of custody.

After initial review by command staff, two deputies were placed on paid administrative assignment pending an internal investigation. As we continue to gather and evaluate the facts of this case, the internal review might change in scope. This review will be comprehensive and include reviewing body-worn camera (BWC) video, all relevant reports and interviews with involved parties. All BWC video will be preserved as part of the investigation. We will share the results of our investigation with the District Attorney’s Office.

Statement on Vista Arrest

“Gerardo Martinez Sr. and Gerardo Martinez Jr. were arrested for several assault related charges including assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic violence. We were made aware of a video of their arrest early in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 8th. Upon reviewing the video, we immediately opened an internal investigation into the actions taken by the deputies. This review will be comprehensive and include reviewing body worn camera video, all relevant reports and interviews with involved parties. The deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative assignment while this case is fully investigated.”

Sheriff Bill Gore