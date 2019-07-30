Vista Approves New District Office & School Leadership Positions

Board Names Rachel D’Ambroso as Assistant Superintendent of Human Relations and Christina DeSanto as Rancho Minerva Middle School Principal

(Vista, CA) – At its June 27 meeting, the Vista Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Trustees approved Rachel D’Ambroso as assistant superintendent of Human Relations and Christina DeSanto as principal at Rancho Minerva Middle School.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Relations, D’Ambroso

As assistant superintendent of Human Relations, D’Ambroso is a member of the superintendent’s leadership team and is responsible for the district’s certificated and classified recruitment, hiring, employee onboarding, retention, and benefits. She will continue to serve on the district’s negotiation teams and ensure compliance with state and federal data reporting.

“Rachel has a proven record of finding experienced and dedicated staff for our district,” said VUSD Superintendent Dr. Linda Kimble. “Her commitment and integrity in hiring and recruitment of certificated staff will ensure we have quality teachers in our classrooms.”

D’Ambroso has more than 20 years’ experience in education most recently serving as the director of Human Relations. She also served as the principal at Breeze Hill Elementary for VUSD. She began her educational career as an elementary school teacher in the Barstow Unified School District and was a teacher, instructional specialist, dean, and principal for the Adelanto Unified School District.

“I am a lifelong educator who understands how important the hiring process is to student learning,” said D’Ambroso. “Recruiting and hiring high-quality teachers and staff members’ impacts generations of learners. I look forward to ensuring the students of VUSD have the highest quality individuals on our campuses.”

D’Ambroso started in her new role on July 1. She took over for Elaine Alexandres, who retired from the district.

Christina DeSanto, Principal, Rancho Minerva Middle School

After an extensive search and a process that included students, parents, teachers, support staff, and the community, Christina DeSanto will be the new principal at Rancho Minerva Middle School beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

DeSanto is an instructional leader with over 20 years’ experience in a middle school setting. She believes in creating trusting environments that allow for maximum growth for all students. She is skilled in fostering students’ growth and learning through administrative support systems. Her expertise includes organizing administrative support systems, developing relevant professional learning, and developing relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

“Christina will bring a new perspective to the amazing work already happening at Rancho Minerva,” said Kimble. “She is a proven leader and champion for middle school students.”

Most recently, DeSanto served as assistant principal in the Oceanside Unified School District where she was an instructional leader for more than 1,400 students and 110 staff members. Before her tenure as the school’s assistant principal, DeSanto served as a classroom teacher and a school resource teacher.

“I am excited to begin working with the students, families, and staff at Rancho Minerva,” said DeSanto. “Middle school is where my heart is and I look forward to ensuring students are ready for high school, college, and life.”

DeSanto will start her new role on July 22. She will be taking over for Juan Ayala, who has taken a leadership position at Vista High School.