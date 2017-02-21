Loading...
Vista American Little League's Season Opener

By   /  February 21, 2017  /  No Comments

NEWS BULLETIN . . Big news happening and all of Vista is invited . . Santa has been asked to throw out the 1st pitch at Vista American Little League’s Season Opener this Friday Night 2/24 a at 6:00pm . . Due to all the rain they will have to start their season at the Vista Sports Park off of Bobier Dr. But Santa would still like to see the community of Vista at the ball park to help support the kids, have a hotdog and watch some little league baseball . . How much more American can that be . . So be there or be square . . I hope to see you all there !!! #vistaamericanlittleleague #supportthekids#littleleaguerocks

