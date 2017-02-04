Vista American Little League Fields Closer to Completion

The day may have started off gray and overcast, but soon, between the clouds parting and the big hearts of the many donors and volunteers, the sun shone. It has been a long time coming and there is still much work to be done but Vista American Little League is another step closer to being able to play on their own fields again.

Today’s work consisted of pouring concrete for the dugouts. JC Wynne and his brother Tim Wynne were on hand to direct the crew of volunteers and, with the help of Poulson’s Concrete Pumping and Dave’s Concrete Pumping, they were able to get two of the four dugout floors poured. There is another work day scheduled next weekend (February 11) weather permitting.

There is still a lot of concrete work to do, and that will take money and more volunteers. The goal is to at least get the concrete poured for ADA access, so that the fields can open on time. If there is any way you can help, please contact VALL at https://www.facebook.com/vallbaseball/

For a short history and a link to donate, please visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/frenchfieldrestorationfund

Photos by Eric Hutchins & JC Wynne