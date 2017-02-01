Loading...
Vista Americam Little League: Concrete Finishers And Workers Needed

Okey Doke . . Here we go again folks . . This Saturday 2/4 we are gunna try and poor the concrete in the dugouts at the little league fields on Lee Drive in Vista . . The recent rains have really set us back but we are determined to get these fields open for the kids to play on . . If you have any skills and can lend a hand it would be greatly appreciated . . We’ll be meeting at 7:30 am and hopefully be done by noon . . #vistaamericanlittleleague#formersandfinishersneeded

