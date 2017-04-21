Loading...
 Vista Adult School’s Resource & Career Fair on April 26th at 5:30 to 7:30 pm Vista Adult School  510 Sunset Drive, VistaGather Valuable Resource Information on: Careers/Employment, Housing, Healthcare, Education, Food & Shelter, Counseling and Much More! Vista Adult School is still recruiting employers and agencies. This even it free and open to the community! Contact VAS at (760) 758-7122.
Location: – Vista Adult School, 510 Sunset Drive, Vista
Date/Time Information: Wednesday, April 26 -5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
