Vista Adult School Spring Registration Opens February 27th – Classes Begin March 13th

If you’ve ever thought about pursuing a career in the health care industry, culinary arts or just want to brush up on your basic math, English or computer skills, now’s the time at Vista Adult School. Spring semester enrollment begins on February 27 with classes starting on March 13.

From programs focusing on medical occupations, to business education, to personal enrichment, Vista Adult School is offering a wide variety of new, exciting programs this Spring. Along with some of the lowest CTE program fees in San Diego’s North County, Vista will also be offering free English as a Second Language (ESL) and High School Diploma Classes.

Classes at Vista Adult School are offered during the day and evening, with some courses offered online. Advisors at Vista Adult School work with students to create a schedule and course of study that works best for each individual.

For more information or to register for classes, visit vistaadultschool.org or call (760) 758-7122.

www.vistaadultschool.org

Vista Adult School | 760-758-7122

Sunset Campus – 510 Sunset Drive, Vista CA 92081​