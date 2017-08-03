Vista Adult School New Catalog Available

NEW HUMAN RESOURCES CERTIFICATE PROGRAM OFFERED IN ADDITION TO MANY HIGHLY IN-DEMAND CAREER PROGRAMS AND CLASSES – ENROLLING NOW WITH CLASSES STARTING AUGUST 21

Are you ready to further your education or start a new career? This Fall, Vista Adult School is offering a new certificate program in human resources along with other programs that prepare students for exciting and in-demand careers. Enrollment is open now with classes beginning August 21.

New this year is the opportunity to earn a certificate in Human Resources. Careers in Human Resources cover a wide variety of positions including employee relations, training and development, benefits, compensation, organization development, and employment.

Vista Adult School offers many hands-on training programs, taught by experienced instructors in areas such as Pharmacy Technician, Phlebotomy Technician, Medical Assistant/Medical Billing and Coding, Bookkeeping/Accounting Certificate Program, Culinary Arts and much more. With some of the lowest fees in the county, there is a class or program waiting just for you.

English as a Second Language (ESL), and CTE programs are also offered at Vista Adult School. The ESL program provides English learners with listening, speaking, reading, writing, and critical thinking skills. The program offers six ESL Levels, ranging from basic literacy to advanced English language development. All ESL classes are offered at no cost to students.

Vista Adult School also offers a self-paced high school diploma program and is an authorized testing center for the General Education Diploma (GED) and HiSET exams both of which are California approved High School Equivalency Exams.

From health and medical to bookkeeping and accounting, Vista Adult School can help students, ages 18 and over, achieve their education and career goals. Vista Adult School is one of six campuses within the Education to Career Network which serves students throughout North San Diego County.

Vista Adult School is located at 510 Sunset Drive. For more information, call (760) 758-7122 or visit vistaadultschool.org

https://www.vistaadultschool.org/home.html