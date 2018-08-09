Vista Adult School Classes Start August 20th

Advance tour career by earning a Cybersecurity Analyst Certification (CSA)

Cybersecurity and threat detection is one of the fastest growing categories in the IT field today. For those already in the field of IT, earning a CSA+ certification provides the competitive edge needed to move to the next level in your current position.

Vista Adult School is launching a CompTIA CSA+ course on August 20 designed for professionals in the IT field wanting to further their careers. This two-part course is structured to prepare IT professionals for certification through the attainment of skills including the configuration and usage of threat detection tools, performing and interpreting data analysis, identifying cybersecurity vulnerabilities and threats, and more.

To accommodate working professional’s schedules, classes will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the Vista Adult School campus from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

Also offered this fall are low-cost courses to jumpstart careers in the medical field, culinary arts, business and more. The medical track offers courses ranging from phlebotomy and certified nurse assistant (CNA) to medical billing and coding and medical terminology. In addition to career-focused courses, Vista Adult School offers English as a Second Language (ESL) classes and GED/high school diploma preparation, free of cost to students in the community.

To ensure students are supported both inside and outside of the classroom, Vista Adult School offers internship opportunities, free childcare, career advising, tutoring and more.

Vista Adult School is one of the six campuses located in North San Diego County that make up the Education to Career Network, located at 510 Sunset Drive, Vista, CA 92081, conveniently off the 78 freeway and Civic Center Drive.

For more information, please call (760) 758-7122 or visit vistaadultschool.org.

The Education to Career Network of North San Diego Country – “The Network” – promotes student achievement and preparation for employment by providing relevant educational programs that allow adults to contribute productively to their communities. In collaboration with our community partners, we create pathways and seamless transitions to post-secondary education for the workforce. There are five adult schools in the network including Escondido Adult School, Poway Adult School, Ramona Adult School, San Marcos Adult School and Vista Adult School and Palomar College. We ensure students have the support services to accommodate their diverse needs.