Vista Adult School – 2017 Graduation Ceremony

Vista Adult School will be having its Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 26, at 6PM. What makes this year very special is that we are including graduates/completers from ALL of our Career Technical Education programs, as well as our High School, GED, and HiSet (previously we had only certain Career Tech Ed programs and high school). What is MORE, the ceremony will take place at Vista’s beautiful Moonlight Stage!

In previous years, we had this ceremony at other local schools, and then the past 2 years at our VAS campus at Olive. However, over the past few years our audience has grown exponentially– and in fact, we were practically bursting at the seams to fit in all the friends and family members on the Olive campus. And, with even more student participating this year, Moonlight will be the PERFECT setting, the realization of a goal and dream, and surpassing a benchmark. Can you tell that I am just a little excited? We anticipate maybe 250 graduates or more, and perhaps 700 or more guests. It is difficult to say as this is our first year in the new venue and all programs.

During the ceremony we will also will be distributing several wonderful scholarship awards to students. These were generously supplied by the Staples foundation.

Website: http://www.vistaadultschool.org