Vista Academy Fifth Graders Take Action!

Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts Annual Fifth Grade Exhibition and Open House

Please join us for our annual Vista Academy Fifth Grade IB Exhibition. As the capstone project to their International Baccalaureate experiences, all fifth grade students participate in an action based inquiry and research project demonstrating their understanding of real world problems and how they can positively impact the world. Student presentions will include diplays, visual representations, research reports, arts integration, and passion! Please join us in Vista Academy’s Performing Arts Center for this magical experience! May 18th from 5-6:30 PM

https://vapa-vistausd-ca.schoolloop.com/

Benjie Walker – benjiewalker@vistausd.org