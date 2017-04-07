Vista in 3-2 Win Over El Camino Improving To 8-4

David A. Willauer-Contributer Writer Vista, CA … Vista High School’s Troy Grossman went 2 for 3 in the game today with 2 rRBI’s and 2 stolen bases delivered the game winning hit in the bottom of the 6th inning paced the Vista Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Wildcats of El Camino at 4-8 by a 3-2 score as they ride a 5 game winning streak and improve their record to 8-4.
Troy Grossman ” I wasn’t overthinking about what is going on my responsibility for this ballclub is to win a ballgame and to help my team, the pitch that I hit was an 0-2 slider that came at me and told myself not to do too much but I hit the ball up the middle for the win.”
“Anytime your in the lead playing El Camino every win is big for our squad as we’re starting to play better baseball and also Andrew Geisler pitched well for us on the mound” said Coach Ricky Imperali.“Troy Grossman delivered the with the game winning hit as he is only a sophomore and was called up from the JV squad 2 weeks ago.” ” When we led 2-0 Ian Hodges delivered a nice double in right centerfield which gave us our first run and we had another hit in the first, later in the ballgame, we made errors but found a way to win and in the bottom of the 6th we won 3-2.” said Ricky Imperiali