Vista in 3-2 Win Over El Camino Improving To 8-4

David A. Willauer-Contributer Writer Vista, CA … Vista High School’s Troy Grossman went 2 for 3 in the game today with 2 rRBI’s and 2 stolen bases delivered the game winning hit in the bottom of the 6th inning paced the Vista Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Wildcats of El Camino at 4-8 by a 3-2 score as they ride a 5 game winning streak and improve their record to 8-4.

Troy Grossman ” I wasn’t overthinking about what is going on my responsibility for this ballclub is to win a ballgame and to help my team, the pitch that I hit was an 0-2 slider that came at me and told myself not to do too much but I hit the ball up the middle for the win.”

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead on an RBI double Ian Hodges and a RBI single by Ethan Morris.

The Wildcats scored 2 runs in the bottom 4th as Matt Dudek scored on a throwing error by Vista pitcher Andrew Geisler for the first run and tied the game on Matt Riley’s single

at 2-2.

Vista pitcher Andrew Geisler is the winner as he pitched 7 innings gave up 2 runs 2 earned 5 hits and 9 strikeouts.

“Anytime your in the lead playing El Camino every win is big for our squad as we’re starting to play better baseball and also Andrew Geisler pitched well for us on the mound” said Coach Ricky Imperali. “Troy Grossman delivered the with the game winning hit as he is only a sophomore and was called up from the JV squad 2 weeks ago.” ” When we led 2-0 Ian Hodges delivered a nice double in right centerfield which gave us our first run and we had another hit in the first, later in the ballgame, we made errors but found a way to win and in the bottom of the 6th we won 3-2.” said Ricky Imperiali

“With the game tied 2-2 we couldn’t field a bunt and that is one of the fundamentals that we have to work on in practice along with working on other infield plays.” ” Andrew Geisler my starting pitcher struggled for us on the mound but in the later parts of the innings he has done well.” “Earlier in the season we got off to a slow start now were playing better ball the last couple of games and rides a 5 game winning streak.” said Coach Imperiali.

These 2 schools will meet again at El Camino Saturday, April 8th.