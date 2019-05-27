Visit Oceanside’s Annual Tourism Summit

Ignited by local entrepreneurial spirit, the California Dream is alive and thriving in Oceanside. Please join us in celebrating Oceanside’s tourism industry along with our keynote speaker, Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California, Caroline will provide an update on the State’s $132 Billion industry and what it looks like when we DREAM BIG.

Event Highlights Includes:

Welcome and Official Summer Kick-Off by Mayor Weiss, City of Oceanside

Keynote Presentation by Caroline Beteta, Visit California

Sate of oceanside Tourism Address presented by Leslee Gaul, Visit Oceanside

Hospitality Award Presentation

Caroline Beteta

President & CEO, Visit California

Caroline Beteta serves as President &CEO of the industry-led Visit California, a non-profit organization created to market California as a premier travel destination and to increase the state’s share of tourism-related revenues.

She simultaneously serves as Director of Tourism in Californis’s Govenor Office of Business & Economic Development (GO-BIZ), Beteta is responsible for implementing Visit California’s $126 billion global marketing program and serves as the lead spokesperson for California’s $132.4 billon travel industry. She has shepherded the growth of Visit California into a global marketing franchise delivering millions of visitors and billions of dollars of economic growth to the state every year.

Coffee and light refreshments will be provided by Petite Madeline Bakery.

RSVP’s are encouraged, but not required to attend.