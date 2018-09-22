Loading...
Vintage Marketplace

The Vintage Marketplace show is held once each season in Southern California. Previously held in Rainbow/Fallbrook, in 2018 we will be holding the show in Vista, at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum – a beautiful 55-acre location that offers both indoor and outdoor shopping venues! We feature Vintage, Antique, and Handmade merchandise in over 80 inspiring boutique-style booths.

Our many talented vendors bring Vintage, Antique, and Handmade goods in French, Industrial, Farmhouse, Cottage, and Shabby Chic Styles – including Home Furnishings, Jewelry, Vintage Clothing, Garden Statuary & Plants, Food, and much more to add style to your home and wardrobe.

October 12th and 13th & November 30th and December 1st

