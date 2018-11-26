Loading...
Vintage Marketplace Nov 30- Dec 1

November 26, 2018

The Vintage Marketplace at The Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, ​

November 30th & December 1st, 2018

(We are collecting new and used blankets for a local animal shelters)

9 am – 4 pm  2040 North Santa Fe Ave, Vista, Ca.92083

Admission $ 5.00 (cash)

We feature Vintage, Antique, and Handmade merchandise in over 80 inspiring boutique-style booths.

Our many talented vendors bring Vintage, Antique, and Handmade goods in French, Industrial, Farmhouse, Cottage, and Shabby Chic Styles – including Home Furnishings, Jewelry, Vintage Clothing, Garden Statuary & Plants, Food, and much more to add style to your home and wardrobe.

Free parking, Free shuttle rides, Free helpers, Amazing vendors, Great Food and an awesome Museum!

