Village Vino Hosts 7th Anniversary Event

Village Vino will host a 7th Anniversary Community Day event on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Village Vino (4095 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA), with Home Start Inc. named as beneficiary. Home Start, a nonprofit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, will receive a portion of proceeds from this celebratory event.

Chef Jeremy of Village Vino will serve special food items during the event, like street tacos and paella, alongside a special “By the Glass” wine menu for the event. Only the proceeds from these special menus will benefit Home Start and support San Diego families. More food specials and information can be found on Village Vino’s Instagram and Facebook pages, @VillageVino.

Where: Village Vino (4095 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA)

When: Saturday, Aug. 31st, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Website: https://villagevino.com/event/7th-anniversary-and-community-day-cellebration/?instance_id=1219